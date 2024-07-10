Puri: Lord Balabhadra’s Idol Falls On Servitors During Rath Yatra, 9 Injured

PURI: At least nine servitors sustained injuries when Lord Balabhadra’s idol accidentally fell on them during the Rath Yatra celebration in Puri on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The incident occurred when the three idols were being transported from the chariot to the Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha temple.

Out of the nine injured, five of them were hospitalized, while the remaining four sustained minor injuries, said Siddharth Shankar Swain, the Puri Collector.

The accident happened during the ‘Pahandi’ ritual, which involves lowering the massive wooden idol from Lord Balabhadra's chariot to be transported to the Gundicha temple. According to reports, the people in charge of transporting the idol lost control during the process.