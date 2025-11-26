Questions about local shelter, a mysterious woman, and Basheer persist in 26/11 probe

NEW DELHI: Officers who investigated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks say the case remains one of the most complex terror probes, with several unresolved mysteries despite the clear Pakistan link. A key question raised after the attack was whether the ten terrorists could have operated so effectively without local assistance. Among the unexamined leads was the claim that a woman accompanied the attackers to Mumbai's Lady Cama Hospital on the night of the assault.

This information was conveyed to the Ram Pradhan Committee-tasked with examining security lapses and recommending improvements-but the committee could not pursue it as it fell outside its mandate. Testimony before the committee alleged that a burqa-clad woman guided the terrorists to the hospital and may have even sheltered them days before the attack. Though the Central government was informed at the time, the lead was never properly investigated.

Officials now believe this woman may have been connected to a diesel-smuggling ring and linked to the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. Despite this, investigators concluded that the attackers acted without local support, leaving significant gaps in the probe.

Another unresolved element concerns David Headley, who conducted extensive reconnaissance of Mumbai targets. Though believed to have acted alone while scouting, he cultivated contacts among influential locals to create a cover for his repeated visits to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Trident-Oberoi. Notably, Headley had access to extremely detailed information about the Taj-more than some security agencies themselves. One hidden stairway, repeatedly used by the terrorists to move between floors, was unknown to responding agencies because it did not appear on architectural maps. Staff later revealed its existence, but the initial lack of awareness contributed to delays in the operation and a higher casualty count.

A further mystery involves a man identified as Basheer, who reportedly received Headley every time he arrived in Mumbai. Headley himself confirmed being met by this individual, yet Basheer's identity and role remain unclear because this lead, too, was never pursued in depth. (IANS)

