Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Force on Jharkhand Students, Urges Dialogue Over Exam Protests

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday said that the police action against students protesting in Jharkhand over the examination irregularities is "wrong", adding that the government should work to resolve the issue immediately. The Lok Sabha LoP's remarks came as the police lobbed tear gas shells at students as they breached barricades and closed in on the Assembly premises as the examination protests intensified in Jharkhand.

Taking to X, Gandhi said: "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately." This came as the BJP has repeatedly criticised Gandhi over his "silence" on the students' protest in Jharkhand, which is ruled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an ally of Congress in the INDIA bloc. (IANS)

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