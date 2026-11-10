Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to debate over anti-national, foreign forces allegations

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations of being anti-national and controlled by foreign forces, saying his challenge to the Prime Minister still stands.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying the expressions of its personnel showed that they did not believe the Prime Minister's remarks. "Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals," Gandhi said. Reiterating his challenge, the Congress leader said the Prime Minister should debate him on who was anti-national and who was controlled by foreign forces. "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place," he said. Gandhi further claimed that Modi would not be able to face a jawan after the debate. "My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that "Dimagi Naxals" had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy. Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country.

"We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions. (ANI)