Rahul Gandhi holds ‘Janata Darbar’ in Rae Bareli, SP workers also present

RAEBARELI: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to his parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday held a 'Janata Darbar' where he listened to the grievances of locals in the area. Workers of the Samajwadi Party also met Gandhi during the meeting.

Workers of the Samajwadi Party also met Gandhi during the meeting.

Speaking to IANS after meeting Gandhi, a local said: "I had a very cordial meeting with Rahul ji. He asked us about our problems, so I raised an issue concerning a road in our neighbourhood. I mentioned the Lucknow Road leading to ITI, which connects two national highways -- the Raebareli-Lucknow Highway on one side and the Sultanpur Highway on the other. There are huge potholes on that road despite NIFT and an institution like ITI being located there, and there is also a very large temple which is visited by a large number of people. Two people had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the road and said that it would be constructed soon. There has been a lot of politics over it, but the road has still not been constructed."

"Rahul Gandhi has assured us that he will look into it," he added. A local woman said: "I told Rahul ji that whenever he comes here, he should take a tour of the city and assess the situation, so that we can discuss the basic problems here and raise them with him. He said that he would look into these issues going forward." SP leaders and workers also met the Leader of Opposition in Raebareli. (IANS)

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