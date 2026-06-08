Rahul Gandhi lauds 18-year-old Sarthak for ‘exposing’ CBSE-OSM discrepancies, calls it ‘victory of youth over government’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised 18-year-old Sarthak Sidhant and his partner Nisarga for exposing alleged collusion between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the service provider COEMPT, calling their efforts a victory of youth and a “defeat” for the government.

Sarthak, who raised concerns over discrepancies in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used in CBSE Class 12 examinations, managed to bring issues to light that, according to Gandhi, major media houses and investigative journalists failed to uncover.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi wrote, “Sarthak is 18 years old - but in thought, courage, and principles, second to none. He and his partner Nisarga did what the country’s big media houses and investigative journalists couldn’t - they exposed the collusion between CBSE and COEMPT to the nation.”

The Congress leader asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prefers the youth to focus on “making reels” and avoid asking questions, but these students challenged the system and found the answers.

“Mr. Modi wants our youth to keep making reels, keep frying pakoras, not ask questions, not open their eyes. But these kids asked questions. And they found the answers too. The country’s 18-year-old kid outpaced the CBI - this victory of the youth is truly the government’s defeat. This is India’s real youth power - curious, aware, informed. And remember, the country’s future won’t fall for any deception,” the post further read. (ANI)

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