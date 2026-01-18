Rahul Gandhi meets kin of contaminated water tragedy victims in Indore

INDORE: Congress leader and the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, met the families and patients affected by the recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura. Upon reaching Indore, Rahul Gandhi first visited the Bombay Hospital and interacted with the patients admitted there for the last several days. Later, he visited the Bhagirathpura area and met the families affected by the contaminated water tragedy. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the meeting with the aggrieved families. The family members of the deceased persons were provided a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as compensation. A few persons, who received cheques of Rs 1 lakh, spoke to IANS, and shared that during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi assured that he would demand more financial compensation to the families affected in the Bhagirathpura area due to the contaminated water tragedy. (IANS)

Also read: National Herald Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice to Gandhis