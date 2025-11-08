Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote theft’ charge, vows to make more revelations

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his allegation of large-scale “vote theft” in the Haryana Assembly elections, asserting that he would continue to present evidence to show how the BJP “stole mandates” across states. Speaking to IANS, Gandhi said the Election Commission and the BJP had “failed to respond” to the serious charges he had presented at a press conference recently. “I demonstrated in my presentation that the Haryana elections were not elections in the true sense. There was wholesale theft of votes,” he said, adding, “Please note -- there has been no response to my allegations of fake votes, fake voter photographs and impersonation. The BJP is defending the Election Commission, but none of my claims have been denied.” (IANS)

Also read: BJP Criticizes Rahul: Claims ECI Attack Hides Election Failures