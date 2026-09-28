Rahul Gandhi Shares Philosophical Message, Says He Has Learned to Stay Calm in Adverse Political Times Amid Ongoing ECI Dispute

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday issued a philosophical statement on social media, indicating that he has been battling adverse political situations and is now adept at staying calm during tough times.

"I love swimming in the sea when it's rough. It teaches you that rough is just another kind of calm," the Leader of Opposition said on social media platform X, without specifying the context in which he came up with the thought.

However, the timing of Rahul Gandhi's social media post pointed towards the ongoing controversy over alleged lack of transparency in the Election Commission of India and concerns surrounding the ongoing nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

LoP Gandhi's comments come close to his recent reiteration of electoral wrongdoings allegedly involving the Election Commission.

"For three years, I have been exposing vote theft. Now, the Election Commissioners themselves are acknowledging it and bringing the truth to light. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has committed treason. He should resign immediately and become an approver."

Rahul Gandhi said that a full investigation will be conducted into the conspiracy of vote theft.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of "shielding" CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that someone can't commit crimes against democracy "without support of the leadership".

Echoing Rahul Gandhi, she too sought CEC Kumar's resignation.

Priyanka Gandhi also said the INDIA Bloc parties are united over the allegations against the ECI.

Her remarks come days after a media report claimed differences within the poll panel, with decisions being taken allegedly without the knowledge of the two Election Commissioners.

The INDIA Bloc parties are likely to meet on September 30 over the ECI dissent row and other issues.

Accusing CEC Gyanesh Kumar of committing "treason", Priyanka Gandhi added: "He (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) needs to be tried for treason."

"The BJP is protecting the Chief Election Commissioner (Gyanesh Kumar), but importantly, they (BJP) are protecting their leadership. If the CEC is committing such a serious crime against democracy, it is practically impossible that he is doing it without the full support of the leadership," she claimed. (IANS)

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