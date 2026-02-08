Rahul Gandhi targets NDA over Pappu Yadav’s arrest

PATNA: A day after Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested in a 31-year-old case, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. They alleged deep-rooted systemic collusion in the handling of the NEET aspirant death case in Bihar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the suspicious death of the NEET aspirant in Patna and the subsequent investigation had laid bare entrenched collusion within the system.

“When the victim’s family demanded an impartial investigation and justice, the familiar BJP-NDA model resurfaced — divert the case, harass the family and shield the perpetrators,” Gandhi wrote.

Defending Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi said the MP had consistently stood for justice and described his arrest as an act of political vendetta.

“Fellow MP Pappu Yadav stood firmly as a voice for justice for this young woman. His arrest is clearly a political vendetta, aimed at intimidating and silencing every voice that demands accountability,” he said.

He further warned that the episode appeared to be part of a disturbing pattern.

“The most disturbing fact is that this does not seem to be an isolated case. It points to a dangerous conspiracy, where more young women are becoming victims and those in power are turning a blind eye,” he said, adding, “This is not about politics, but about justice and the honour and safety of a daughter of Bihar.” (IANS)

