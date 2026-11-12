Rahul Gandhi to Unveil Progressive Foreign Policy Vision at Bharat Summit

HYDERABAD: The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will present his vision for India and the world and an alternative foreign policy vision at the second Bharat Summit to be held here from November 12 to 14. The Congress leader will speak at the valedictory session on November 14, where he will pose an inspiring alternative view of India's foreign policy - anchored in principled multilateralism, strategic autonomy, peaceful coexistence and democratic values. According to the agenda paper, Rahul Gandhi's vision is of an India that speaks with moral clarity and strategic confidence, that partners rather than lectures, and that carries the aspirations of the Global South to every table where the world's future is decided.

Being organised by the Telangana government, Bharat Summit is billed as the first major international gathering of progressive leaders after landmark electoral outcomes in Brazil, Hungary and Serbia, and comes immediately after the US midterm elections. A flagship Global South gathering, the summit honours the legacy of Afro-Asian solidarity and the Non-Aligned Movement - a tradition India helped shape, and one the world needs again, reads the paper. (IANS)