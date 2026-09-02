Rajnath Singh reviews defence PSUs, calls for roadmap to strengthen self-reliance

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the annual performance and progress of the country’s 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and directed them to prepare a clear and practical roadmap for the next five years to strengthen India’s defence preparedness in line with emerging security challenges.

The review meeting was held at the Defence PSU Bhawan here with a focus on enhancing indigenous defence production, accelerating technological innovation, promoting research and development, and boosting defence exports.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister assessed the performance and achievements of all 16 DPSUs and commended their significant contribution to India’s record defence production.

According to the Ministry of Defence, he emphasised that DPSUs are playing a crucial role in strengthening the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) defence sector. He urged the public sector defence companies to continuously enhance their production capabilities, technological competence and research and development efforts to meet the future requirements of the Indian Armed Forces through indigenous solutions.

The Defence Minister stressed the need to prioritise the development of indigenous technologies and innovation in the defence sector. He called for the creation of advanced defence systems and cutting-edge technologies tailored to the operational needs of the armed forces, thereby reducing dependence on foreign technologies. He also advised DPSUs to adopt emerging technologies, strengthen R&D initiatives and adapt their capabilities in response to evolving warfare techniques and the changing security environment. (IANS)

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