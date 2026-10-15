Rajnath Singh Urges Enhanced India-ASEAN Defence Collaboration on Maritime Security and Cyber Defence

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called for stronger defence cooperation between India and ASEAN countries, proposing joint research on maritime security, counter-drone systems, cyber defence and disaster response. Addressing the ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum in New Delhi, Singh said the forum should move beyond discussions and develop practical recommendations for governments and institutions to implement. Highlighting historical and cultural ties between India and Southeast Asia, he said the shared maritime heritage provided a strong foundation for modern cooperation. He also reiterated that ASEAN was central to India's Indo-Pacific vision, supported by initiatives such as the Act East Policy, SAGAR and MAHASAGAR. (ANI)

Also Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan of strike over terrorism support