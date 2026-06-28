Ram Janmabhoomi Trust accepts resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

AYODHYA: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) on Saturday said it was “shocked, hurt and deeply saddened” by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while assuring devotees that a fair investigation would be conducted and that all offerings made to the temple remain safe and fully accounted for. In an official press statement, the Trust said, “We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees.” The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra. (ANI)

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