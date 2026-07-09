Ram Mandir, Badrinath Temple thefts: Seers urge stricter rules to maintain faith of devotees

HARIDWAR: Amid allegations of donation embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Badrinath Temple, spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Acharya Lokesh Muni on Wednesday called for stricter rules and transparency to protect devotees' faith.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Chidanand urged people not to spread rumours that could hurt religious sentiments. He said any concerns should be addressed through proper channels rather than through the media. He stressed that while rules can be remade, rebuilding broken faith is difficult.

The Parmarth Niketan President welcomed the swift action taken by the Uttarakhand government and the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), including the formation of an inquiry committee and the dismissal of BKTC Secretary Pramod Nautiyal. He said standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented and strictly followed in temples to maintain public trust. Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni said that while irregularities can occur in large institutions, they should never be tolerated. He called for strict action against those responsible and recovery of any misappropriated funds. He stressed that the country's legal and governance systems must ensure accountability at all places of worship.

Referring to the Ram Temple, Lokesh Muni said any theft or misuse of donations deeply hurts devotees because Lord Ram holds a special place in the nation's cultural and spiritual life. He expressed confidence that the missing donations would be recovered, the guilty punished, and stronger safeguards introduced by the government and temple authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future. Both spiritual leaders emphasized that strict regulations, transparency, and accountability are essential to preserving the faith of millions of devotees. (IANS)

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