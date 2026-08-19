Ram temple donation: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra get clean chit from SIT

AYODHYA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has given a clean chit to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former Trust member Anil Mishra.

According to sources, Rai denied any involvement in the alleged irregularities during questioning. He reportedly told investigators that he had himself lodged a complaint in connection with the suspected theft, following which the accused persons were arrested.

Rai also maintained that ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in the collection of donations was part of his responsibility and that he took action after becoming aware of the alleged wrongdoing. (IANS)

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