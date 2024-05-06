Ranchi: ED Recovers Huge Amount Of Cash From Alleged Aid Of Jharkhand Minister

RANCHI: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate seized a humongous amount of money on May 6 from the premises of the house help of Sanjiv Lal, personal secretary of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam.

This massive seizure happened to be a part of multiple raids by the ED in Ranchi that began this morning.

The confiscated sum of money was so much so that counting machines had to be brought in to ascertain the exact amount.

The confiscated amount was mostly in the denomination of 500 rupee notes and some jewellery has also been recovered.