Rangasamy meets Lieutenant Governor, stakes claim to form government in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: All India NR Congress (AINRC) founder N Rangasamy on Friday evening met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kuniyil Kailashnathan and staked claim to form the government in the Union Territory days after emerging victorious in the recently held assembly polls. Rangasamy, who has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry, presented a letter of support from the legislative assembly members demanding the right to form the government. The letter has been sent for the President’s approval. This comes after Rangasamy was re-elected as the leader of Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party in Puducherry earlier in the day. In the same meeting, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam was elected as the deputy leader of the NDA legislature party. (ANI)

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