Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all India executive meeting kicks off in Mathura

Mathura: The two-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) All India Executive Council was inaugurated by RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

The meeting commenced on Friday, at the Deendayal Cow Science Research and Training Center in Gau Gram, Parkham, Farah.

At the outset of the meeting, participants honoured several prominent figures who recently passed away, including Raghavacharya Maharaj from Jaipur, renowned industrialist Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City, Communist leader Sitaram Yechury, former Foreign Minister K. Natwar Singh, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Admiral (Retd.) Ramdas, and other notable personalities.

The proceedings of the All India Representative Assembly meeting scheduled for March 2024 were also approved. According to Narendra Kumar, the All India Co-Press Chief of RSS, the meeting will conclude on October 26 at 6:15 PM. Key discussions will centre around the thoughts presented by the Sar Sanghchalak during the Vijayadashami festival, as well as current pressing issues facing the country.

The meeting will review the annual plans set forth in the Representative Assembly and discuss the expansion of RSS activities. Special attention will be given to plans for the organisation’s centenary year and an assessment of the work accomplished thus far, including the Panch Parivartan initiative, which aims to promote social harmony, family awareness, environmental sustainability, a self-based lifestyle, and civic duties.

A total of 393 participants from all 11 regions and 46 provinces of the RSS, including respected Sanghchalaks, Sah Sanghchalaks, Karyawahs, and Pracharaks, are attending the meeting. Participants come from diverse regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura.

The meeting will also address the unique activities and circumstances of each province and deliberate on an extensive plan extending to March 2025. Key figures participating in the meeting include Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and other prominent leaders and members of the All India Executive Council. All participants are currently residing at the Gau Gram complex during the meeting’s duration. (ANI)

