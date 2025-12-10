Red Fort blast: NIA arrests eighth accused in Delhi terror case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with last month’s Delhi bomb blast case. According to the NIA, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla (J&K) is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi. “NIA found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the Red Fort area,” the NIA said in a press note. As per the agency’s investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of the destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack. The agency further stressed that it is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act. (IANS)

