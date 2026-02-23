Red Fort, Temple targets on radar: ISI-backed module busted in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi: The security agencies have busted a major ISI-backed terror plot, following the arrest of eight persons from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The arrested persons are linked to Bangladesh based terror groups and were being funded by the ISI, the security agencies have learnt. The arrested persons have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal. The arrests were made from a garment factory in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Among the arrested persons, one is a Bangladeshi national, the police said.

The suspects who were arrested by the Tamil Nadu are being handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation. The preliminary probe showed that these persons were plotting attacks in various parts of India. The arrests come in the backdrop of the Intelligence agencies warning that the ISI backed Lashkar-e-Taiba is in the process of setting local modules in the country to carry out a series of attacks. Another alert said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba were plotting an attack near the Red Fort. Following the arrest, the police recovered mobile phones and SIM cards. The accused persons had been posting content on the social media in support of Pakistan based terror groups. All the persons arrested had concealed their identity and were working at a garment factory. They used fake Aadhaar cards, the police said. During the raids, the police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards. (IANS)

