‘Refrain from posting derogatory content’: Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh

Panaji: With cases of “hurting religious sentiments” increasing in the coastal state, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh on Tuesday urged people to refrain from posting derogatory content.

“Social media is a digital invention of the civilised world to spread information, knowledge, and interactions. Please don’t make it ‘unsocial’ by posting derogatory posts about individuals, groups, sects, creeds, and religions. Learn to respect each other. No disharmony, please,” Jaspal Singh said on ‘X’.

In the last four months, several incidents of hurting religious sentiments have taken place.

Recently in two different incidents, people from Hindu religion had agitated demanding action against those who had hurt their sentiments.

Last week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that irresponsible statements against any religion, which creates tensions, will not be tolerated and action will be taken according to law.

The remarks were made following the complaints by devotees at two temples in the coastal state against social worker Shreya Dhargalkar for allegedly uttering disrespectful statements against goddesses.

Referring to the incidents, Chief Minister Sawant said that after he instructed the police, she was booked in both cases and has been sent to judicial custody till June 4.

“I condemn the acts of such individuals who utter irresponsible statements against gods... Shreya Dhargalkar has been booked at two police stations and sent to judicial custody till June 4. This has sent a good message that if someone tries to create tensions unnecessarily by using social media platforms then action will be initiated. Such acts should be stopped,” he added.

“We will take action as per law against such acts of irresponsible criticism. Statements against any religion will not be tolerated,” Chief Minister Sawant said. (IANS)

