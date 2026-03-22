Retired judges slam USCIRF report recommending sanctions on RSS, RAW

NEW DELHI: A group of 275 signatories—including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces officers—criticized a report by the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that called for sanctions against India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over alleged discrimination against religious minorities.

The signatories described the report as “disturbing” and “off-the-mark,” arguing that it lacked balance and relied on selective evidence. They pointed to long-term census data (1951–2011), noting that minority populations such as Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs have remained stable or grown, which they say contradicts claims of systemic persecution.

They also accused USCIRF of portraying Indian institutions and organizations like the RSS in an unfairly negative light without sufficient macro-level evidence. While acknowledging that criticism is valid, they stressed it must be based on verifiable data and proper context.

The statement highlighted India’s democratic institutions, judicial system, and constitutional protections, arguing these limit the scope for religious rights violations. It further questioned USCIRF’s credibility, calling its recommendations “highly motivated” and urging the US government to review the background of those involved in the report.

Earlier, India’s External Affairs Ministry also rejected the USCIRF findings, accusing it of misrepresenting isolated incidents and undermining India’s multicultural society. (ANI)

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