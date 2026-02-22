Revenge plot after Op Sindoor: LeT setting up local modules across North India

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have warned that Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) is preparing a series of attacks in India by setting up local, homegrown modules across several northern states. The group is reportedly targeting Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as part of a strategy to localize its operations and reduce direct cross-border involvement. The shift in approach follows Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian armed forces, which significantly weakened both Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, causing substantial losses in manpower and infrastructure. Officials believe LeT now wants to stage a high-impact attack, with Delhi identified as a primary target. According to an Intelligence Bureau officer, striking the national capital would serve both as propaganda and as retaliation for Operation Sindoor.

The planned attacks are said to resemble the model used by a Jaish-e-Mohammad-inspired Faridabad module. In that case, a blast occurred near the Red Fort after the suicide bomber, Umar Nabi, prematurely detonated explosives inside his vehicle when the module was exposed. Investigators had discovered that the group had stockpiled around 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and was preparing multiple attacks across North India, highlighting the intended scale of destruction.

Officials now warn that LeT’s new modules may operate on an even larger and more coordinated scale. While overall command and control would remain in Pakistan, the execution would rely entirely on local recruits within India, with minimal direct involvement from Pakistani operatives. Funding is expected to be raised domestically, with intelligence agencies closely monitoring certain charities suspected of being used as fronts.

Authorities are also tracking the movement of ammonium nitrate and keeping watch on possible support networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Communications for the modules may be routed through sympathisers in the region, and overground workers could assist in logistics.

Security agencies report that infiltration attempts from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have largely failed due to heightened border vigilance. Since Operation Sindoor, an estimated 100 to 150 infiltration attempts have been foiled. Officials believe this has pushed both LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad to prioritize establishing homegrown modules to carry out large-scale attacks within India. (IANS)

