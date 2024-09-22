RG Kar Case: Sandip Ghosh's Confidant Birupaksha Biswas Appears at CBI Office for Interrogation

Kolkata: Controversial former senior resident doctor attached to the Pathology Department of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital Birupaksha Biswas, who is a confidant of former R. G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, has arrived at the CBI’s office in Kolkata on Saturday for interrogation related to the August 9 rape and murder case. Biswas was summoned, a day after the special court in Kolkata extended the CBI custody of former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal and Ghosh.

On Friday, CBI also appealed to the court for a narco-analysis of Ghosh and a polygraph test for Mondal. A decision on the matter is still awaited.

Biswas, a close confidant of Ghosh, was suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council on September 7, along with two other doctors the erstwhile resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College Avik De and junior doctor of Midnapore Medical College & Hospital Mustafizur Rahaman Mallick.

The common allegation against all three of them had been using their proximity with Ghosh and the leaders of the Trinamool Congress to “threaten” and “harass” other junior doctors at their respective workplaces. (IANS)

