R.G. Kar protest: Over 100 more senior doctors from four other Bengal medical colleges tender mass resignations

Kolkata: Over 100 more senior doctors from four other state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal have tendered mass resignations during the last couple of hours to express solidarity with their junior colleagues protesting and holding a fast-unto-death against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical Colleges & Hospital in August.

With this total number of senior doctors tendering mass resignations from as many as six hospitals during the day has crossed 200. As per the latest information available, 50 senior doctors from the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMCH), 34 from N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital, 30 from the School of Medicine, Sagore Dutta Hospital, and 19 from Jalpaiguri Medical College & Hospital have resigned during the last couple of hours.

Earlier in the day, 70 senior doctors from the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and 40 from North Bengal Medical College & Hospital tendered their mass resignations.

Information has started surfacing from other state-run medical colleges in the state of the senior doctors there preparing themselves for similar mass resignations during the next couple of days.

On Tuesday afternoon as many as 50 senior doctors at R.G. Kar Hospital, including representatives from the faculty there, tendered their resignations. (IANS)

