Rouse Avenue Court Issues Notice to CBI on Bail Plea of Dhruv Khattar in $15 Million Transnational Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court has issued notice to the CBI on a bail plea moved by accused Dhruv Khattar in a transnational cyber fraud case in which American citizens were allegedly defrauded of 15 million US dollars.

On Friday, Special CBI Judge Mohd Farrukh issued notice to the CBI and listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Dhruv Khattar has moved a bail application through advocate Arun Khatri. It is his second bail application, the first plea was dismissed by the trial court on July 27.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Nishant Garg remanded Dhruv Khattar, and two others, Dhairya Khattar and Abhishek Bisht, into judicial custody. They were produced before the court after CBI interrogation.

The investigation officer had moved an application seeking judicial custody of the above three accused.

Earlier, CBI submitted that during searches conducted at the residential premises of the accused persons on July 30, 2024. The cash amount of Rs 17.99 lakh and other incriminating material were also recovered from the premises of other accused persons.

The CBI had arrested 43 people, including 4 women, in this case on July 25 from Gurugram. It is alleged that US citizens were defrauded of 15 Million US dollars. (ANI)

