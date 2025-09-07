Row over Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s Remarks on Bihar

New Delhi: Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has triggered a major political row with her remarks on the people of Bihar, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused her of displaying a “feudal mentality” and the Congress hitting back at the BJP by saying that “people of Bihar are being insulted in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

In a video shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on X, Shrinate is heard saying, “In Bihar, people are sweating a lot and their clothes don’t look very clean, still he (Rahul Gandhi) is hugging them and kissing their heads. Such a person can never show off or pretend. One can fear that they might get an infection, but he is not even washing his hands after shaking hands with anyone.”

Malviya condemned the remarks and accused the Congress of mocking the lives of ordinary people.

“The people of Bihar are hardworking, honest, and water the soil of this country with their sweat. But in the eyes of the Congress and its leaders, they are people who wear dirty clothes, spread infections, and are like an untouchable society,” Malviya said.

“While praising Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sacrifice’, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that he was shaking hands with the people of Bihar, embracing them, and kissing their foreheads without any fear. Just think — how condescendingly the people of Bihar are being viewed!” he added.

He stressed that meeting the public should not be portrayed as a “favour,” reminding the Congress that in a democracy, “the public is supreme.”

“This feudal mentality, this princely mindset, must end now. Bihar needs neither a prince like Rahul Gandhi nor an heir like Tejashwi, who insult the public after meeting them and mock their way of life,” he claimed. “The people of Bihar deserve respect, not pity,” Malviya said. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also lashed out at Shrinate, describing her comments as “baseless.”

Speaking to IANS, he said, “What baseless thing did the National Spokesperson of Congress say? Bihar has played its role in the development and progress of the country, and has played its role in the Independence of the country. Bihar has fought against those who tried to murder democracy. Bihar does not need tainted hands but a reputable one.”

He further claimed that “insulting” Bihar was not new for the Congress, recalling party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark during the Lok Sabha elections, calling Bihar a “small state,” and also pointing to instances where comparisons were drawn between Bihar and “Bidis.” (IANS)

