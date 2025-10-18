RSS ban row: If rules are not followed, legal action will be initiated, says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Responding to the challenge by BJP leaders that they would continue to organise Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) events as before in Karnataka, Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge stated on Friday that legal action would be initiated if rules were followed.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all organisations to obtain prior permission to hold events in public spaces. This follows Priyank Kharge’s letter demanding a ban on RSS activities in such spaces. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “The law we are bringing in this regard is very clear. We are introducing legislation on events and programmes held in public places, parks, government schools, grounds, and government-aided institutions.”

“If you don’t like it and you don’t follow it, action will be taken against those who violate the law. It’s as simple as that. There is no complication here. One has to obtain permission,” he emphasised.

When asked about the BJP’s plan to hold a foot march in his Chittapur Assembly constituency, Kharge remarked, “In my constituency, they want to come in RSS uniform? Let the children of BJP leaders come in uniform, I will welcome them.”

“The BJP leaders have visited Kalaburagi district four to five times in a year, not to address people’s issues, but only to stage protests against me. Let them organise a foot march — no one is opposing them. But there are rules. My request to BJP leaders is that their children should come in RSS uniform and take part in the march,” he maintained.

BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, have challenged the government’s order and declared that they would conduct RSS events as usual, daring the government to take action if possible. BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath has also appealed to party leaders and workers to set the RSS anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’ as their mobile ringtone. (IANS)

Also Read: Surat Municipal Corporation Lists ₹200 Crore Green Municipal Bond on NSE