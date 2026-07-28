RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls Gen Z ‘emotional’

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has described the younger generation, known as 'Gen Z', as emotional and adaptable, while cautioning that they often do not think with a "calm mind."

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the RSS chief noted that this generation is easily appealed to by things that appear "visibly authentic," which in turn influences their acceptance of social movements.

"Gen Z is good, adaptable and emotional by nature. They do not think with a very calm mind. If what is in touch with them is visibly authentic, it appeals to them," Bhagwat said.

Linking his observation of the youth to social changes, Bhagwat claimed that the 'Stree Mukti Andolan' (Women's Liberation Movement), which gained wide acceptance among the youth, ultimately led a segment of society astray.

"'Stree Mukti Andolan' started and gradually became widely accepted... So, a phase passed. After that, the proponents of that movement realised that we had stepped onto a wrong path and ruined a generation or two of our country," he said. (ANI)

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