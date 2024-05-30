RudraM-II air-to-surface missile successfully test-fired from a Su-30 MK-I fighter jet of Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The RudraM-II air-to-surface missile was successfully test-fired from a Su-30 MK-I fighter jet of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said.

The test, performed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Odisha at around 11.30 a.m., met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system, and the control and guidance algorithm, a Defence Ministry statement said. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including on board a ship.

An indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system, RudraM-II is one of the finest and meant to neutralise many types of enemy assets.

Several state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into the system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the IAF, and industry on the successful test, saying it has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier for the armed forces. Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating in the successful flight test. (IANS)

