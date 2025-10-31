Rule of law key to Viksit Bharat by 2047: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday highlighted that the rule of law, along with its effective enforcement, is fundamental to economic growth and essential for realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Inaugurating a two-day Appreciation Course for the 2024 Batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Birla said that laws and policies framed by the legislature must be implemented effectively on the ground by young civil servants.

Birla underlined the need for public representatives, police, and administrative officials to work in close coordination for the betterment of society. Police officers must maintain close contact with the communities they serve to ensure effective policing and uphold the rule of law, he said.

