Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military Service Ahead Of BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Russia has discharged 85 Indian citizens serving in their military and efforts are underway to secure the release of 20 more Indians, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed yesterday.
The Indian side is expected to raise the issue pertaining to the discharge of the remaining Indians when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, people privy to the matter said.
PM Modi had stressed on the early discharge of Indian citizens working in the Russian Army during his meeting with President Putin in Moscow earlier in July this year.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Missi, at a media briefing on Modi’s visit to Russia for the Brics Summit, stated that the Indian side is in "close touch" with interlocutors in the foreign and defence ministries of Russia on the issue of Indians" who were, illegally or otherwise, contracted into fighting in the Russian Army."
"Our understanding is that nearly 20 people remain (in the Russian Army), and we're pressing our interlocutors for an early discharge of all remaining Indians in the armed forces there," Misri stated.
As per official data, nine Indians have lost their lives while serving in the Russian Army.
Earlier in August this year, the Russian embassy said New Delhi and Moscow are working closely for an early" identification and discharge" of the Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military service and now want to return home.
ALSO READ: India does not build relations on ‘taken-for-granted’ basis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ALSO WATCH: