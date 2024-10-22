Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military Service Ahead Of BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Russia has discharged 85 Indian citizens serving in their military and efforts are underway to secure the release of 20 more Indians, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed yesterday.

The Indian side is expected to raise the issue pertaining to the discharge of the remaining Indians when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, people privy to the matter said.

PM Modi had stressed on the early discharge of Indian citizens working in the Russian Army during his meeting with President Putin in Moscow earlier in July this year.