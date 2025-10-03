Sabarimala gold plate controversy escalates amid fraud allegations and political outcry

The ongoing Sabarimala gold plate controversy on Thursday deepened with revelations from various quarters and strong statements from political leaders, as questions mount over accountability and the alleged misappropriation of temple gold. Unnikrishnan Potti, identified as the sponsor behind widespread fundraising under the guise of Sabarimala-related activities, told the media that he would cooperate if called by the vigilance authorities. Potti denied wrongdoing, stating that he had done nothing wrong and that any claims would be addressed in court. However, the Devaswom Vigilance’s findings suggest otherwise. According to their report, Potti allegedly collected substantial donations from devotees in various states, using the pretext of gold plating the Sabarimala idol and funding annadanam (community meals). Officials reportedly assisted him in these activities, which many now question for their transparency. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Thursday termed the events at Sabarimala as “fraud and theft”. He accused both the former and current Devaswom Boards and governments of protecting those involved in the misappropriation. Satheesan highlighted that the gold, originally under a 40-year warranty, was removed after 20 years without High Court approval and returned with a notable shortfall, corroborated by the Board’s own investigation. He demanded accountability for the ministers and presidents who authorised the removal and criticised the role of intermediaries, including Potti, in allegedly exploiting devotees’ faith for financial gain. In response, Devaswom Board President PS Prashant acknowledged procedural lapses by officials in presenting records to the High Court, though he emphasised that the Board maintains detailed accounts of all gold stored in 18 lockers, including 467 kg monetised through the Reserve Bank. He reiterated that the Board will seek a comprehensive investigation under High Court supervision. (IANS)

