Sabarimala Karma Samithi protests outside Secretariat, demands CBI probe into gold theft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Socio-Religious organization Sabarimala Karma Samithi held a protest outside Kerala Secretariat, demanding a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold theft on Monday.

The International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, also participated in the protest. National Vice Chairman of the Sabarimala Karma Samithy, SJR Kumar, alleged deliberate destruction of Sabarimala and the Hindu religion. He further asserted that an investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft should be handed over to either the CBI or some other independent agency.

“People are bent upon destroying Sabarimala and Hindu religion... We are getting many reports about how the Devaswom Board is managing its temples... The SIT is formed by the Kerala police... It has to be handed over to the CBI or some other independent agency...” Kumar told ANI.

These protests are being held in the wake of the arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member KP Sankaradas, who was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The arrest was formally recorded at the private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for the past few days. According to police sources, the Kollam Vigilance Court was informed of the arrest. (ANI)

