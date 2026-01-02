Sabarimala theft case: Gold removed from more structures; SIT uncovers organized operation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala gold heist case has emerged as a far more extensive and meticulously executed crime than initially believed, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) detecting that gold was systematically removed from multiple sacred structures within the hill shrine, pointing to an organized and prolonged operation.

According to a crucial report submitted by the SIT before the Kerala High Court recently, the theft was not limited to one place in the temple.

Investigators have found that gold was stripped from as many as seven-layered structures associated with the sanctum.

The report states that gold plating embedded on the Shiva idol and the ‘vyali’ (mythical creature) figures positioned above the kattila layers was also carefully removed, underscoring the precision with which the operation was carried out.

The investigation has revealed that the stolen gold was clandestinely transported out of Kerala to Chennai, where it was taken to Smart Creations for separation and processing.

The SIT report also notes that this process required technical expertise and logistical coordination, reinforcing the conclusion that the heist involved multiple actors operating in a well-planned network rather than an isolated act of theft.

Investigators have informed the High Court that the gold recovered so far represents only a portion of the total quantity stolen.

The SIT has made it clear that further recoveries are expected and that the probe is continuing to trace the remaining gold and identify all those involved in the supply chain.

In a significant development, Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Smart Creations and an accused in the case, has handed over 109.243 grams of gold to the SIT, which he allegedly received as remuneration for workmanship.

The widening scope of the investigation has also drawn attention to institutional lapses that may have facilitated the theft over time. With custodial interrogations yielding fresh leads and additional questioning lined up, the SIT is likely to submit further findings to the High Court in the coming days. (IANS)

