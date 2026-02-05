Sabarimala theft case: Kerala HC backs SIT probe, says no accused will be allowed to go scot-free

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave strong backing to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, asserting that the investigation is progressing in the right direction and assuring that none of the accused will be allowed to escape the clutches of law.

It was the High Court that initiated an SIT probe and chose the team which has been conducting the investigation. Making crucial observations, the court underscored that the entire probe is being conducted under its close supervision and asked petitioners seeking a CBI investigation to grant the SIT some more time.

The court was hearing petitions filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which had sought a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing the gravity of the allegations and the wider ramifications of the case.

Rejecting apprehensions raised by the petitioners, the High Court made it clear that the grant of statutory bail to accused persons would not derail the investigation.

Terming the Sabarimala gold smuggling case as “extraordinary” and “highly complex”, the court observed that the SIT is dealing with multiple layers of transactions and individuals, requiring meticulous examination. The judges stressed that statutory bail granted after the mandatory 90-day period does not, by itself, weaken the prosecution or enable the accused to evade accountability.

“No accused will be allowed to go scot-free,” the court assured in unequivocal terms.

So far, of the 13 arrested, three have secured bail, and the remaining are also expected to file their appeals for bail. (IANS)

