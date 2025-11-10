Sacred Buddha relics from India reach Bhutan for public exposition

NEW DELHI: In a profound gesture of spiritual and cultural fellowship, the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, have arrived in the Kingdom of Bhutan for a public exposition from November 8 to 18, the Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.

The Indian delegation, led by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, comprises senior Buddhist monks and officials. The exposition marks another milestone in the enduring cultural and spiritual partnership between India and Bhutan.

According to the Culture Ministry's statement, upon arrival at Paro International Airport, the sacred relics were received with deep reverence by the Home Minister of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Tshering, Tshoki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, and the Mayor of Paro (Dzongkhag) Norbu Wangchuk, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sandeep Arya and senior officials and monks from Bhutan.

Royal Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also paid their respect to the holy relics during the ceremony. Following the ceremonial welcome, the Holy Relics were escorted to Tashichho Dzong's Grand Kuenrey Hall in Thimphu, where they were enshrined with traditional religious rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, Virendra Kumar expressed his deep sense of honour in leading the Indian delegation, stating that "this exposition strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, reinforcing the shared heritage of peace and compassion inspired by Lord Buddha."

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bringing the sacred relics to Bhutan.

According to the minister, the concept of the festival was envisioned by the King of Bhutan as a symbol of global peace and harmony.

The Prime Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), calling the event "a significant milestone in Bhutan-India relations." He also extended appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating this sacred visit, underscoring the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations. The Culture ministry said that during the exposition, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will organize three thematic exhibitions to enrich the spiritual experience, namely; Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the Life and Sacred Sites of the 'Precious Guru' in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Excavation and Significance of Buddha Relics; Life and Teachings of the Buddha: A Journey Through the Path to Enlightenment. (ANI)

