‘Sahara Group disposed of assets in a clandestine manner’ Says Enforcement Directorate

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata, on Monday, alleged that a number of Sahara Group assets, which were acquired out of the deposits collected from the public, were being disposed of in a clandestine manner via cash transactions, said the agency in a statement. The central investigation agency filed a charge sheet in the matter before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on September 6. It named Anil V Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma, both arrested in the case by the ED and presently lodged in jail under judicial custody, as accused in the matter. Abraham was an executive director of Sahara Group’s core management team, while Verma, a property broker, served as a long-time associate of the group, the agency said. “Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has filed prosecution complaint on 06/09/2025 u/s. 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case of Sahara Group within 60 days of the arrest of Jitendra Prasad Verma and Anil Vilaparampil Abraham. They have been made accused in the case along with other individuals and entities,” said the agency. (IANS)

