‘Samajwadi Party, Congress have lost battle before stepping into arena’: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Firozabad: Taking a swipe at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the parties seek to permit cow slaughter on the sacred land associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. he also remarked that the SP and Congress had lost the battle before stepping into the arena.

Taking a dig at SP, the CM Yogi remarked, “These individuals are contesting elections in vain. With 273 seats required to form a government in the country, they are contesting elections on only 63 seats. The SP and Congress have already lost the battle before stepping into the arena. Now, they are seeking a way to escape.”

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Thakur Vishwadeep Singh for the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, the CM said that after Kashi and Ayodhya, the focus has now shifted to Mathura.

In a pointed critique aimed at the Congress, CM Yogi said that the people of ‘Discovery of India’ think that Ram and Krishna never existed. “On one hand the Modi government is giving free ration to 80 crore people of the country and on the other, during the Congress rule, even the ration of even the poorest of the poor was looted.”

He also questioned the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) contributions to the development of the Braj region. He pointed out that even among the Yadav community, the SP primarily benefits its own family members. “Their concerns seem confined to their family, and keep defaming caste in the name of familyism.”

Continuing his critique, the CM asserted that the SP’s sympathies lie not with the impoverished, but with the mafia. “These people read Fatiha for the mafia,” he remarked.

Raising questions on the nexus between Samajwadi Party and mafia, the CM said “SP-sponsored mafia has been responsible for the killings of MLA Krishnanand Rai, numerous policemen, several BJP leaders, as well as BSP MLA Raju Pal and advocate Umesh Pal. However, the Samajwadi Party shows no sympathy; their allegiance lies solely with the mafia. Even as the mafia faces repercussions for their crimes, these individuals are seen going to their houses to read ‘Fatiha.’ The public should leave them to read Fatiha for five more years.”

CM Yogi, recalling terrorist bomb threats during previous governments, mentioned that the SP government had attempted to withdraw cases against the terrorists responsible for attacks on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, various courts, and the CRPF camp in Rampur. At that time, the judiciary rebuked them, asking whether they would consider honouring criminals with Padma Awards next.

The Chief Minister mentioned that there was a time when the glass industry in the picturesque city of Firozabad faced an imminent shutdown due to officials harassing businessmen. “When our government took office in 2017, we clearly stated that any businessman encountering harassment would promptly receive assistance. Today, Firozabad glass products are gaining recognition worldwide,” he added. (IANS)

