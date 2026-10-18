Sankoo Becomes Ladakh's 8th District, Fulfilling Long-Standing Aspirations

LEH: Hailing the Central government's decision to grant district status to Sankoo (Suru Valley), Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is "not merely a slogan, but a reality delivered on the ground."

Terming the creation of the new district and the formal order for an accompanying Hill Council setup as the culmination of a long-cherished dream, Akhoon expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ladakh Union Territory administration for addressing the long-standing aspirations of the region's largest subdivision.

Talking to ANI on the development, Akhoon said that while new districts had earlier been announced and operationalised across Ladakh, there had been a lingering sense of despair among the people of Sankoo, which is the region's largest subdivision. "Earlier, when new districts were created from Kargil, Sankoo was somehow left out despite fulfilling all criteria-be it population, geographical area, backwardness, or strategic importance. The longing of the local population for district status had grown immensely," Akhoon stated. (ANI)

Also Read: MEA rejects China’s claims, affirms Ladakh part of India