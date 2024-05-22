‘Sapa ke ladke aaj galti kar ke to dekhe...’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Samajwadi Party in Varanasi

Varanasi: Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's controversial statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one can harass any woman in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 'Nari Shakti Samvad Program' in Varanasi.

"INDI alliance opposes reservation for women. Wherever their government comes to power, the life of women becomes difficult. People of Varanasi are familiar with the 'jungle raj' of both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Daughters had to leave their studies and sit at home for their safety and SP people shamelessly said ladke hain galti ho jati hai (they are boys, boys make mistakes). If SP boys make a mistake today, they will get such a treatment from Yogi Adityanath's government that they would not have even imagined," PM Modi said at the event.

This is in reference to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement, wherein he said with reference to rape cases, "ladke hain galti ho jati hai (they are boys, mistakes do happen)."

He further highlighted the BJP government's achievements in building 11 crore toilets in the country.

"The Opposition made fun of me that I am busy in building toilets. But, I knew the value of toilets for my mothers and sisters. We build 11 crore toilets. I opened bank accounts for poor women free of cost. We distributed 4 crore houses and did registration in the name of women, so they become the owners," PM Modi said.

Prior to his address, the Prime Minister greeted the people while sitting on a specially designed vehicle. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him during the roadshow.

Taking a dig at 'high prices' under the Congress government, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government has carried out multiple schemes that have helped bring respite to the poor people including women.

"Congress is very well attributed to the popular song 'Mehengai dayan khai jaat hai'. If Congress had been in power, the kitchen cost would have been twice-thrice higher. But this is BJP and poor's son Modi," he said. (ANI)

