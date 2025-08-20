SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025: Scholarships Worth ₹15 Lakh for Top Scorers

GUWAHATI: In a move to empower international education aspirants in India, the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 is being organised on September 6th and 7th, 2025. In collaboration with ETS (owners of TOEFL & GRE), College Board (administrators of SAT), Galvanize Global Education, and other pioneers in profile building, admissions counselling and more, this online sample test for SAT & TOEFL offers a comprehensive solution for study abroad aspirants, offering the opportunity to earn rewards and scholarships in their university admissions journey. Schools looking for group bookings or individual students can register at www.satolympiad.org.
Students from Grade 9th-12th, following CBSE, ICSE/ISC, IB, IGCSE, or state boards, are eligible to participate. By participating, students receive detailed, expert analysis of their performance, helping them ascertain their strengths and identify areas for improvement.
Additionally, the Olympiad unlocks access to exclusive scholarships and valuable resources, such as test preparation materials, profile-building guidance, and admissions counselling – all essential components from leading knowledge and scholarship partners for participating students of the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad. This initiative not only prepares students academically but also empowers them with the tools and confidence needed to succeed in their education journeys.
As one of the Knowledge Partners for the Olympiad, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, India & South Asia, ETS, stated, “As the most widely accepted English language test taken by more than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries, including USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, etc., TOEFL has been enabling study abroad aspirations of Indian students for the last 60+ years. This Olympiad will not only help students evaluate their readiness to take the TOEFL test but also open a gateway to scholarship benefits as they embark on their study abroad journey.”
For updates and registration, students can visit the official SAT Olympiad website (satolympiad.org) and follow the campaign on social media using #SATOlympiad2025. For assistance, they can WhatsApp at +91-9962009896 and email their queries to info@satolympiad.org.