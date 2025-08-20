SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025: Scholarships Worth ₹15 Lakh for Top Scorers

GUWAHATI: In a move to empower international education aspirants in India, the SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 is being organised on September 6th and 7th, 2025. In collaboration with ETS (owners of TOEFL & GRE), College Board (administrators of SAT), Galvanize Global Education, and other pioneers in profile building, admissions counselling and more, this online sample test for SAT & TOEFL offers a comprehensive solution for study abroad aspirants, offering the opportunity to earn rewards and scholarships in their university admissions journey. Schools looking for group bookings or individual students can register at www.satolympiad.org.

Students from Grade 9th-12th, following CBSE, ICSE/ISC, IB, IGCSE, or state boards, are eligible to participate. By participating, students receive detailed, expert analysis of their performance, helping them ascertain their strengths and identify areas for improvement.