Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi Police arrest PG operator, probe widens to contractors and landlord’s son

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, that claimed seven lives.

The police also took labour contractor Sanoj and Mahesh, son of landlord Hariram Gupta, from the RK Puram Police Station for a medical examination in connection with the case. Further examination is underway, and details will be shared in due course, police sources said. According to Delhi Police sources, during his police remand, Mahesh told investigators that the building was leased to two business partners, Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu, in August 2025. The two subsequently operated the property as a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation under the name ‘Hostel Daze’. The MCD has also initiated action against the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. It was declared 'dangerous' after the hostel building collapsed. (IANS)

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