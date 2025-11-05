SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking nationwide ban on online gambling operating under guise of e-sports

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms that allegedly operate under the guise of social and e-sports games.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan directed that the plea be tagged with the batch of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (Online Gaming Act).

Government's counsel told the apex court that the reliefs which are prayed for are squarely covered by the new legislation relating to online gaming, which has yet to come into force.

In its order, the bench said, "According to the petitioner, there are about two thousand apps as on date operating online relating to betting and gambling. The petitioner wants the government to take immediate action in this regard in the larger public interest, affecting the youth more particularly of the nation. Issue notice. Let an appropriate reply be filed to the petition."

The petition filed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) sought direction to harmoniously interpret the provisions of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, and state laws to prohibit online gambling and betting games running as social and e-sports platforms.

Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the petitioner NGO, said the petition was focused on protecting children from being exposed to such apps.

The plea has sought a direction to the Union Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Information and Broadcasting, Finance and Youth Affairs and Sports to do a harmonious interpretation of provisions of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 and laws made by state legislatures, to prohibit online gambling and betting games operating in the guise of social and e-sports games.

The plea urged the apex court to direct the government to clamp down on the proliferation of betting and gambling applications, which they claim are inflicting widespread social and economic harm across the country.

The plea said this unchecked expansion of online gaming has created what they describe as a national crisis, affecting "half of India's population" and leading to financial ruin, mental health issues, and even suicides.

The petition sought a nationwide prohibition on online gambling and betting platforms operating as esports or social games.

The plea also sought directions to the RBI, NPCI, and UPI platforms to disallow any monetary transactions involving unregistered gaming applications. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court calls for action against digital arrest scams with ‘iron hands’