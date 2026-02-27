SC seeks Centre, states’ response on PIL to curb false cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union government and all states and Union Territories to instal display boards at police stations and public offices, highlighting the penal consequences of filing false complaints, fabricated charges and false evidence.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi passed the order after hearing submissions made by petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

During the hearing, the CJI-led Bench observed that the constitutional principle of fraternity must guide societal conduct, warning that the misuse of criminal law through false cases has serious consequences for innocent citizens.

“The problem arises when false complaints are lodged. The poor complainant does not even know that a false case has been registered in his name and is being exploited,” the apex court added.

The plea seeks installation of display boards at police stations, tehsil offices, district courts, panchayat bhawans, municipal offices and educational institutions, informing citizens about the legal consequences of filing false complaints, false charges, false statements and fabricated evidence. It contends that such preventive measures are necessary to safeguard the Right to Life, liberty and dignity of innocent citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and to deter misuse of criminal law provisions for settling personal or political scores. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur Police register case for spreading false news against political leader