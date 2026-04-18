SC slams states, orders CCTV, GPS tracking to curb illegal sand mining in Chambal sanctuary

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh over rampant illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, describing the situation as a “systemic and institutional failure” of state authorities. The Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu case and expressed serious concern over the environmental damage and threat to endangered species caused by unregulated mining.

The court observed that illegal sand mining has led to “severe disruption of riverine and ecological systems” and poses a direct danger to biodiversity, including the critically endangered gharial. It also condemned the “brazen and violent manner” in which mining operations are being carried out, citing the killings of forest guard Harikesh Gurjar in Madhya Pradesh and forest guard Jitendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan during attacks linked to mining activities. The Bench said these incidents reflect an organised pattern of violence by mining mafias and highlight serious enforcement failures.

The court further noted reports of extensive illegal mining near an inter-state bridge on National Highway-44 between Morena (MP) and Dholpur (Rajasthan), warning that deep excavation near bridge pillars has created an “imminent risk of structural failure,” posing a major public safety hazard.

Coming down heavily on the three states, the Bench said authorities appeared to have “abdicated their statutory and constitutional responsibilities,” pointing to a pattern of administrative inaction and indifference. It also rejected arguments that forest officials lack resources to counter armed mining groups, stating that the state cannot justify helplessness due to its own shortcomings. The court described such apathy as “indefensible” in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. (IANS)

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