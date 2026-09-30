SC to hear plea challenging individual exercise of powers by CEC Gyanesh Kumar next week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing next week a fresh petition challenging the manner in which the powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are being exercised and questioning whether Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar can individually exercise or represent powers constitutionally vested in the multi-member poll panel.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by senior advocate Vikas Singh, following which the CJI Kant said, "List it next week."

The petition seeks enforcement of the collective decision-making framework governing the ECI and a writ in the nature of quo warranto concerning the authority under which the CEC has reportedly acted in the name of the poll panel.

The plea contends that Article 324 of the Constitution vests the superintendence, direction and control of elections in the "Commission" and not in an individual Chief Election Commissioner.

It further relies on Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which provides for collective decision-making, with matters on which there is no unanimity to be decided by majority.

The plea has relied upon contemporaneous written communications and file notings attributed to Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, who allegedly recorded at least 14 objections between October 2025 and August 2026 concerning decisions and steps allegedly taken in the name of the ECI without their approval.

The objections, as detailed in the petition, relate to communications and orders allegedly issued without the poll body's approval, the absence of agendas before and minutes after meetings, foreign travel undertaken without approval, changes to Form 6, access to the electoral roll database and filing of appeals before tribunals in West Bengal. (IANS)

Also Read: Opposition parties to move impeachment motion notice against CEC in Parliament: Sources