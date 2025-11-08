SEBI flags over 1 lakh misleading investment messages under ‘Sebi versus Scam’ initiative

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has flagged more than one lakh misleading messages and posts circulating across digital platforms under its "Sebi versus Scam" initiative, as per the market regulator's Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Speaking at a media event here, Pandey warned that unregulated financial influencers have become a major threat to investor safety. Citing a recent SEBI survey, he said that nearly 62 per cent of investors rely on influencer recommendations for their investment decisions, underscoring the urgent need for stronger investor awareness and education. "Investor protection begins with investor education, especially in an environment where deceptive content spreads rapidly," he said. (IANS)

