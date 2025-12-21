Security agencies flag JeM plan for women-heavy OWG network in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Jamaat-ul-Muminat (JuM) is the female brigade of the Jaish-e-Mohammad that was launched after Operation Sindoor, and while this is not the first time that the terror outfit has tried launching such a formation, officials say this time, its focus is not just on the women from Pakistan, but from Jammu and Kashmir as well

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian security agencies launched an all-out hit back against Pakistan. It was not just the terror infrastructure that was destroyed, but a considerable number of overground workers (OWGs) were arrested.

The Jaish, thus, has been looking to rebuild its terror infrastructure. While there is a recruitment drive that is on in Pakistan, it is also scouting for women in Jammu and Kashmir. An official said that it wants to create a female OWG network in the Valley. The women who have been recruited into the JuM in Pakistan have been instructed during their online classes to scout for females in J&K, with the outfit saying that it was important to rebuild their OWG network in Jammu and Kashmir, and preferably, most of them should be women.

The JeM has instructed the women cadre to reach out to women in Jammu and Kashmir and also train them.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this strategy of having a majority of women as OWGs helps the outfit avoid detection. Women generally come less under the radar of the agencies. Further, it has also been found that they are more loyal to the cause when compared to men.

Officials say that in the Valley, the target audience would be the wives, sisters, and relatives of slain terrorists. The strategy is similar to what the outfit adopted in Pakistan while starting the JuM.

The JuM is being led by Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s sister Sadiya Azhar, the widow of Yusuf Azhar, who was killed in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor. Several other women who lost their husbands during the operation are also part of the outfit. Recruitments are underway in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Kotli, Haripur, Mansehra, and Muzaffarabad. (IANS)

Also Read: Widespread protests grip Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over persistent power cuts